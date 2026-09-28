The net worths of Sidemen’s Outside contestants, from Chloe to Louis

Sidemen Productions have brought out a fourth season of their Netflix show, Inside, and the contestants are already pretty rich. Their net worths are definitely up there, from Chloe Veitch, who hosted her own series, and Louis Russell, who has starred in loads of dating shows.

1. Sara Saffari

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Sara has a huge audience as a big-time content creator, with an estimated net worth of $8m. She’s also a YouTuber who regularly gets brand deals and sponsorships, including with Gymshark, Raw Gear, Raw Nutrition, and Gorilla Mind, so she’s pretty successful!

2. Chloe Veitch

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Chloe is from Too Hot To Handle and has been on so many reality shows. She’s even hosted her own on Netflix, called Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark! As of this year, she’s estimated to be worth a whopping $3m, which mostly comes from presenting and influencing.

3. Lacy

Lacy is believed to have a $3m net worth. He owns a collectibles firm called TapCaps and is a 23-year-old influencer with 2.5 million followers. Lacy regularly hosts Twitch streams and mentioned earning around $2million in a single year, but said he spends a lot.

4. Matt Morsia

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Matt is believed to have a $2.7m net worth. He’s got a huge fitness career, is one of the Gladiators, and is a big-time content creator. His channel, MattDoesFitness, has over two million subscribers, and that’s a separate income to his app, Morsia, teaching fitness regimes.

5. TheBurntChip

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TheBurntChip is believed to have a $1m net worth. He’s had a long YouTube career and The Fellas gives him additional commercial opportunities, which he co-founded alongside Callum “Calfreezy” Airey. The brand secured a £1.5 million investment deal from KSI!

6. Paigey Cakey

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Paigey Cakey is said to have between $234k to $321k in annual earnings, with a net worth of $1m. She’s an English rapper, singer, and actress from Hackney, London, and gained recognition for acting roles in the BBC series Waterloo Road and film Attack the Block.

7. Kaci Jay

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Kaci Jay is believed to make $67.8k to $92.8k a year from Instagram alone during her full-time job as a content creator. She has an estimated net worth of $500k, making vlogs, challenges, and fashion content across YouTube and social media.

8. Heinz Baines

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Heinz Baines is besties with Angry Ginge. He has an estimated net worth of $500k as a Twitch streamer, and is a member of the popular streaming and YouTube group The Bov Boys alongside creators like AngryGinge, Tays, NYKChazza, and Jakey Davies.

9. Moyo Ajibade

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Moyo is estimated make between $226k to $310k annual creator earnings, with a reported net worth of $450k. He usually makes really funny skits on Instagram about life, and is better known as YourBoyMoyo, often featuring in videos with friend Josh Ryan.

10. Yonna Jay

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Yonna has two million followers, so it makes sense that her net worth is estimated to be $420k. She works as a digital content creator, Twitch streamer, and social media influencer, with brand deals featuring the likes of E.L.F. Cosmetics and FashionNova.

11. Louis Russell

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Louis has been on many a dating show, from Celebs Go Dating to Too Hot To Handle. His net worth is believed to be at least $100k, while he is represented by agencies like Nevs Models and FOMO Models. He has just under one million followers on Instagram!

12. Dani Babes

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Dani Babes is a TikTok creator with a whopping 2.5million followers. She was announced as the host of Dani’s Side Quest on Alex Cooper‘s Unwell Network, and has an estimated net worth of $300k. She’s done loads of paid nightclub appearances across the UK.

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