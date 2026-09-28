What the Badly in Love season one cast are doing now, from Baby to Kii-chan

Badly in Love season one premiered almost two years ago now, and the cast has had some major life changes. We saw them fall in love on our screens, so here’s what the Badly in Love season one cast are doing now.

Baby and Tsu-chan are still together

Baby and Tsu-chan left the show as a couple, and they’re reportedly still together! They’ve been maintaining a long-distance relationship and have kept going on dates.

“Tsu-chan might look scary at first, but he’s really not like that at all — he’s kind of naturally goofy,” Baby told Model Press. “And he tells me I’m cute all the time. I thought he was the type who wouldn’t really say things like that out loud, so that really surprised me. On my birthday, I ended up getting sick and couldn’t see him, but he sent me a really long message on LINE. He’s so thoughtful, big-hearted and genuinely kind.”

Amo and Nisei have sadly split up

Amo and Nisei reported at the season one reunion that they had sadly broken up. She’s still working as a show dancer, and in January 2026, he posted a video featuring the two of them together. But it still looks like they haven’t gotten back together.

Kii-chan has blown up on social media

Kii-chan now has the most Instagram followers across the two seasons, with a mega 612k followers. She’s continued working as a fashion model, makeup instructor, and content creator. She even appeared on the cover of Egg magazine.

Tekarin has started studying Korean

Tekarin is still involved with bar work and underground fighting, but she’s now taken up studying Korean.

Tackle now works as a Bonsai Artist

Sho Tsuda, known as Tackle, left behind his security career to become a Bonsai artist. His own brand, Tradman’s Bonsai, even collaborated with the huge footwear brand Vans.

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