She has her own clothing brand, so let’s meet Love Is Blind UK’s Faye Domaille

Faye is involved in one of the strangest love triangles of the Love Is Blind UK season, with her and Ciara both interested in Jack, who just keeps confusing them. So, let’s find out more about Faye!

Faye is 28 years old and currently works as an Executive Assistant at Orbis Investments, according to her LinkedIn. She previously worked as a Client Account Manager at Teneo and studied at The University of Brighton, getting a 2:1 in Humanities.

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Faye also has her own skiwear brand called Skikat Skiwear, which launched in 2024 and first started in 2019 from her sketchbook. The website is currently on pause, but it looks like it will be opening again soon.

As for her relationship, Faye ultimately gets engaged to Jack on Love Is Blind UK, but it’s not long before their relationship hits a bit of a speedbump. After the pair moved in together, Faye realised one more that Jack had just disappeared and she couldn’t locate him on the Find My Friends app. When he got back he explained that he’d just been out on a walk.

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The two had a conversation about trust, but it doesn’t seem like they’re through the rocky waters just yet as in the preview for the final episodes, production are seen looking for Jack ahead of his wedding.

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