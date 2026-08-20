Which couples are heading into the final and getting married on Love is Blind UK season three?

Love is Blind UK season three just dropped the first eight episodes, so we’ve seen couples meet in the pods, get engaged, go on their honeymoons, and live together before their weddings. But not every couple who got engaged in the pods lasted through their honeymoons and moving in together. So, here are the Love is Blind season three couples who are still together.

Sophie and Taylor

Sophie and Taylor immediately clicked in the pods and have a flirty connection. It was sunshine and rainbows for them in Ibiza, and it even continued upon returning to the apartments. Taylor even began applying and interviewing for jobs in Manchester, where Sophie currently lives. Right now, they seem like the strongest couple to be saying their ‘I do’s’.

Ciara and Ajay

Ciara and Ajay got engaged in the pods and had serious chemistry in person. They then unfortunately had some issues back in London. Ciara shared her financial expectations and whether they could actually make a life together despite their different perspectives on how their life would work. However, they seemed to smooth things over, and Ajay’s parents even gave the pair their blessing.

Cuba and Ryan

Cuba and Ryan immediately clicked over their shared interest in spirituality and outlook on the world. Everything was smooth sailing for them until they got to the apartments in London. Ryan’s work as a motivational speaker led to him often being away from Cuba, which caused issues. He then had a family emergency which forced him to travel back home to Wales. So ultimately, they haven’t had the full experience of the Love is Blind experiment. We’re not too confident they’ll end up saying their ‘I do’s.’

Jack and Faye

Jack and Faye confessed their love for each other during their holiday to Ibiza. After moving in together in London, the two had a Find My Friends fiasco when Faye couldn’t locate him one morning. This hit a sore spot with Faye, with the lack of trust, and Jack defended himself and said he wasn’t doing anything wrong. As of now, they’re still together, but will they actually make it down the aisle?

Joseph and Francesca

After going back and forth between Francesca and Chevanique, Joseph ultimately ended up picking Francesca, and she said yes when he proposed. After the pods, they continued planning their upcoming wedding but had some bumps in the road with Francesca’s family. They’re a bit worried that everything was moving too fast.

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