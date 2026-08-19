They dated in the pods, so here’s who got engaged on Love is Blind UK season three

Six couples made it out of the pods and got engaged on season three of Love is Blind UK. So, which couples got engaged on Love is Blind UK and finally met face-to-face?

Yasmin and Jordan

According to Tudum, Yasmin is a 32 year old physician associate from London, and Jordan is a 29 year old teacher from Birmingham.

Ciara and Ajay

In their early dates, Ciara said that Ajay bonded over pilates and her first impression of Ajay was that he felt “very secure and steady.” Ciara is a 29 year old pilates instructor from London, and Ajay is a 33 year old fitness coach and ex-athlete and banker from London.

Faye and Jack

Faye is a 28-year-old executive assistant from London, and Jack is a 30 year old chef from Cornwall. Faye views dating in the pods as an opportunity for her to be seen for who she really is, and Jack clearly fell in love with her personality over her looks.

Sophie and Taylor

On their first date, they talked about going to a cooking class, with Taylor saying he wants his next relationship to be his last relationship. Sophie is a 27 year old operations team leader from Greater Manchester, and Taylor is a 31 year old head of sales from Hertfordshire.

Cuba and Ryan

Cuba is a 29 year old yoga and fitness instructor from London, and Ryan is a 33 year old public speaker and entrepreneur from Manchester. Cuba is open to falling in love with someone’s soul and mind, rather than their appearance.

Francesca and Joseph

Francesca is a 29 year old HR associate from London, and Joseph is a 33 year old senior project manager from London. Francesca is looking for a lasting partnership like what her parents share.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.