Below Deck Mediterranean’s Nathan Gallagher arrested on domestic violence charges

Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia late last year.

As confirmed by Us Weekly and initially reported by Rolling Stone, Nathan was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault” in December 2025, according to a police memo.

Per the New South Wales Police statement, Nathan was arrested on December 27, 2025, following an alleged incident that took place after Christmas. He was charged after allegedly assaulting an unidentified 29-year-woman at a Sydney-area apartment building.

There were no reports of any injuries sustained by either party, and the police eventually granted Gallagher conditional bail. It is unknown how he pleaded.

Alongside him being arrested on domestic violence charges, Nathan Gallagher was also subject of a corresponding Apprehended Violence Application that was filed on behalf of Below Deck Mediterranean’s Gael Cameron in New South Wales, according to court documents viewed by Us Weekly.

As per the NSW Government’s official website, an AVO is a legal order requested from a court to protect a person from someone who makes them fear violence, intimidation, harassment or stalking.

Nathan and Gael have been together sine 2024 and have a one year old son, Kayden, together. Gael has not publicly addressed the court motion, with a hearing currently scheduled for Tuesday, September 1.

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