There’s been a major schedule change for Love is Blind UK season three, so here’s when to watch

Season three of Love is Blind UK returns tomorrow, August 19, but there’s been a change to the release schedule. Here’s what you need to know and when the episodes are getting released.

Love is Blind UK season three will drop the first eight episodes all at once on August 19, 2026. Usually, episodes were released in batches over the course of three weeks. Season one and two had episodes one to four released in week one, episodes five through eight released in week two, and the final two episodes the following week.

Now, all eight episodes of season three will drop all at once. So, all the binge-watchers out there won’t have to wait to see all the drama unfold.

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There will be a wait for the wedding episodes, which are episodes nine and 10, that will release the following week on August 26.

The reunion episode will drop a week after, on August 30.

So, 11 episodes will be released for season three of Love is Blind UK. The first eight will drop on August 19, the wedding episodes will release on August 26, and the reunion will air on August 30.

The episodes will air at 8 am on those release dates. Season three will feature singles from England, Scotland, and Wales who are 27 to 36 years old.

For those unfamiliar with the dating show format, 30 people will go into the Love is Blind “pods” where they have no physical contact with who they’re dating. After dating in the pods and getting engaged, they then meet face-to-face for the first time in an epic reveal.

It’s hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, a real-life married couple who have three children together. Emma is a broadcaster and former Big Brother presenter and Matt is a musician and co-founder of the pop group Busted.

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