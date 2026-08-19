Amaya speaks out following speculation she’s had plastic surgery after Love Island USA

'It's not as black and white as it seems'

People have been claiming that Amaya has got plastic surgery since her time on Love Island USA, but she’s now had to personally address the speculation as it’s actually all down to a chronic health issue she’s been dealing with.

Amaya was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in December 2025 following a hospitalisation for severe abdominal pain, for which she had emergency surgery. She spoke out about the chronic illness during Beyond The Villa, sharing that when she has a flare up it feels like her intestines are pushing into each other, causing severe abdominal cramping.

not the industry getting to amaya too😭💔 it is well, face card still tea tho! pic.twitter.com/IOEJIYBlTQ — Emilia ♡ (@MissPosEmilia) August 18, 2026



In a now deleted TikTok video, Amaya addressed the hurtful comments about her appearance, sharing: “Whenever I get a flare up, I lose so much weight. My bones get more defined and people think I got Botox, more Botox than I already have.

“I lose so much weight and I can’t eat nothing. I wanna eat, I’m starving but I can’t because every time I put something in my system, it’s out. And I’m starving, I wanna eat , I’m dehydrated. People are like, ‘omg you’re so skinny, stop losing weight.’ Like girl, and I’m trying to contain the tears and contain the pain, but I wish my body is normal and I don’t need to be having these flare ups.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaya Elizabeth (@amayaelizabeth_)



She continued: “I wish I didn’t need to have these episodes and I can eat whatever the hell I want without it causing my body to throw up some way or somehow, which causes me to throw up for hours, and doesn’t allow me to drink water or anything like that.

“Just like how you should never comment on someone’s weight whether they’re overweight or underweight, you just really don’t know what that person is going through, that could be possibly causing them this flare up. Because it’s not as black and white as it seems.”

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