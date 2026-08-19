Harry Jowsey claps back at claims his wedding to Amber was ‘fake’, despite it not being legal

Honestly I’m all sorts of confused. Despite Harry Jowsey confirming that his wedding on Let’s Marry Harry to Amber Mozo wasn’t legally binding, he’s now insisting that it was still “real.” I think we must have different interpretations of what real means, because surely a wedding that wasn’t actually legal isn’t real?!

Harry previously confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the wedding wasn’t legally binding, sharing: “When we filmed the show, there were certificates, but they weren’t submitted, because it would have ruined the show. They’re out there. I just don’t know where they are, when they’re getting submitted.”

He clapped back at claims it was fake on TikTok, sharing: “The wedding was fake — fake marriage. Shut up, you silly little wombat. Let me explain how it all worked.” He explained that he’s never been married before and “doesn’t know how a wedding works.”

Harry continued: “I don’t know the order of things, I don’t know sh*t. On the day of the wedding, I just thought you show up, say ‘I do,’ have a little smooch, and get the hell out of there and go on our honeymoon.”

He explained that he and Amber signed the marriage certificate after their ceremony but “obviously, because it’s a TV show, [the production team] said, ‘We can’t submit this until after the reunion.’

“Because, basically, if they submitted it on that day [and viewers found the public records], all the money, all the time, everything they invested in the show would’ve been for nothing because it would have been ruined and you guys wouldn’t have watched the show.”

He added that production held onto the license and during the reunion we’ll get to see whether it “gets submitted” or “gets torn up.”

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