It turns out Hayden Panettiere met her ex-boyfriend, Wladimir Klitschko, through Diana Jenkins

Hayden Panettiere had spoken out in depth about her “weird” friendship with Diana Jenkins prior to her tragic death, and as it turns out she and her ex boyfriend and father of her child, Wladimir Klitschko, met through Diana.

The two met through a mutual connection to Diana’s Room 23 project, which started in 2008 with the book being published the following year. Hayden was first involved after working with a makeup artist who was involved in the book, after Hayden went to Diana’s house to ger her makeup done she ended up getting photographed for the project.

As it turns out, Wladimir Klitschko was also featured in the project with he and Hayden meeting at the book’s launch party and started dating following her split from Milo Ventimiglia. Hayden recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013 that she made the first move at the party, by telling Wladimir that he’s “huge” to which he responded, “You’re tiny.”

Hayden and Wladimir dated on and off for nine years, and ended up engaged and having a daughter together who was born in December 2014. The pair permanently split in 2018.

Hayden Panettiere sadly passed away on Monday, with Wladimir Klitschko sharing an emotional tribute to her, sharing on Instagram: “Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief. The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.

“She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives. To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon. I ask everyone to please respect our family’s feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. For now, this is all I wish to say.”

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