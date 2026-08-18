Omg, Harry Jowsey just revealed all his exes were interviewed to be on Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey revealed yesterday on the Zach Sang Show that all of his exes were interviewed for Let’s Marry Harry. Here’s what he shared on the podcast.

“Even when they were doing the interview process for my exes and my friends and whatever else, even my family, I was like, ‘Interview everyone. I just want to show up, and whoever’s in front of me, we’re going to figure it out,'” Harry said. He trusted that the producers would make a good show.

“So they interviewed all my exes, which is really scary,” Harry revealed. “I mean, that was terrifying.”

When asked what the producers were hoping to understand from those interviews, Harry explained: “I think because when they brought up the idea of like, oh you’re going to have friends there, and maybe an ex, and I was like ‘Okay, fair enough,’ because they want to do something that hasn’t been done. They don’t want it to be like any other show. I think that’s the biggest thing. People are like ‘Oh, it’s like the Bachelor,’ but we don’t want that at all.”

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Harry said that when they brought up having an ex on Let’s Marry Harry, he was all in. “Whoever you guys think is best to be in that position, I’m fully on board with,” he said.

“So when they interviewed all my exes, I was like, ‘Please, Georgia’, which, thank god it was.” Despite previously having a bitter feud with Georgia, Harry said that it was important to have Georgia there because of the “shock factor.”

Harry has had his fair share of exes, and he was even spotted holding hands with the singer Sia. She claimed that she was “signing up” for his upcoming show and encouraged everyone else to do so. So maybe producers really did interview her.

Harry’s last rumoured ex was Lucy Hale, with a source telling People their relationship was “super casual.” Besides Georgia, he’s dated Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago and Love is Blind’s Jessica Vestal.

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