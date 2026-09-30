Rylee Arnold opens up about Connor Wood relationship after their DWTS stare goes viral

Rylee Arnold has shared more about her relationship with celeb partner Connor Wood after their stare during week two of Dancing With the Stars went viral.

In week two, they performed a tango to 12 to 12 by Sombr for the Viral Hits theme. Viewers have since called out Connor’s lingering stare at Rylee at the end of their routine.

Rylee spoke to Swooon about *that* stare and whether it meant anything. “It’s just dancing,” she admitted. “I’ve grown up being close to a man’s face since I was 10 years old. Honestly, it’s just second nature.”

She went on to say that chemistry is key when it comes to dancing. “To have that chemistry helps you get through the dance, through the steps,” she said. “Again, for me, I grew up doing this,” Rylee reiterated.

She shared that as a choreographer, those moments have to happen naturally and can’t be engineered. “I always try to let it just happen organically,” Rylee explained. “The minute you try to make something viral, it never hits the same. I definitely just try to choreograph the best dance that I can.”

Viewers weren’t the only ones who noticed their insane chemistry. DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli said: “When you are connected, when you’re on it, you present beautiful [lines], clear crisp, you can do it. The good bits were excellent so, remember that.”

Carrie Ann Inaba, another DWTS judge, also commented about their effortless connection: “Everything about it was so good. This partnership? I love this partnership.” Same Carrie Ann, same.

As for whether this look was any indication of actual romantic sparks between the pair… it looks like it’s strictly business between them.

Rylee’s currently dating college football player Walker Lyons, so it doesn’t look like she’ll be coupling up with Connor anytime soon.

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