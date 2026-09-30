Julia Stiles says partner Ezra Sosa has been supportive on Dancing With the Stars amid low score

Her partner Ezra Sosa has been supporting her through it

Julia Stiles has opened up about her disappointment so far with competing on Dancing With the Stars. This comes after an extremely low score last week, so here’s why Julia Stiles is struggling on Dancing With the Stars.

In week two, Julia scored 16 out of 30 from the judges with her partner Ezra Sosa for their Tango to Teddy Swims’ The Door.

DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli said that there were “a few stumbles” in their performance last week.

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“My first-week jitters were gone, [but I’m] not feeling great, to be honest,” Julia told USA Today. “But that’s, I guess, part of the process. We’ve got to just keep fighting and keep trying and learning.”

While she’s not formally trained in dance, she did undergo extensive training for her role in the 2001 film Save the Last Dance. Before the premiere night, she opened up to Entertainment Weekly that she thinks her Save the Last Dance training might be more of a hindrance than a help.

“I think it’s a bit of a disadvantage,” she said. “To be honest, I stopped taking dance classes after that movie because people expected me to be a great dancer.”

“I love dancing at home, and part of my reason for coming on this show was to find the joy in dance again… find my confidence again,” Julia explained. So no wonder why she’s taking this low score especially hard.

Despite her being upset, she thanked Ezra for being “the best partner” and supporting her through an emotional night.

She had an especially tough night last week, saying that: “I literally just had a big old cry-fest in my trailer, and he was sitting there with me patiently and sympathetically. It’s wonderful.”

Ezra also opened up about the star’s performance and her disappointment, saying: “When things don’t go her way, it’s obviously a very tough blow for the both of us.”

“The advice I gave her is, especially when it comes to the show, it’s not a matter of whether you get hit or not, because that’s inevitable,” Ezra explained. “Those mess ups are gonna happen. it’s mostly about how you’re gonna bounce back from it.”

Despite this low score, she said that her experience on the show so far has been “incredible.”

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