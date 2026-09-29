Sidemen’s Outside star Dani Babes fuelled dating rumours with Love Island UK’s Ciaran Davies
She shaded Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde
As if she isn’t savage enough already, Dani Babes decide to weigh in on the Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi split drama, after she ditched him post-Love Island and got with another former Islander, Tyrique Hyde, instead. Now, she’s being sassy on Sidemen’s Outside.
She wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption which fuelled dating rumours back in April and said, “@tyriquehyde @samieelishi free for a double date soon? Xxx.” Owp. Dani Babes was immediately called out for how messy and “iconic” her shady post was, and I’m shook.
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Well, Ciaran and Danielle follow each other on Instagram, but he shut down dating rumours. He told Capital: “I met her at a party. Lovely girl, we spoke for about five minutes. We had a photo and then she went on to post it, and a lot of people believe we’re dating.”
“I can confirm it’s not true,” he said, before addressing a mystery woman who had her arm around Ciaran on his Snapchat Story. “No, that isn’t Dani Babes. I think it was just in a sort of closed-off event. And this is actually a friend, and we were just enjoying ourselves.
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“I didn’t realise people were speculating about this. I thought it was cool, someone took a photo. Don’t post stuff when you’re drunk either, that doesn’t help,” Ciaran continued. As for Dani Babes, she has famously shared dramatic stories about her exes online.
Most notably, she’s spoken about a long-term ex-boyfriend called Joe and a wealthy ex of nine months. Her relationship with Joe lasted around four years, with an on-and-off period, before they officially split, while Ciaran has stayed single since his split from Samie.
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