Meet Cara Magennis, the girlfriend of Sidemen’s Outside contestant Heinz Baines

Cara Magennis is Heinz Baines’ girlfriend, who he shares lots of cute photos with when he’s not competing on Sidemen’s Outside. They’ve been to Paris together and she’s supported him on his premieres and endeavours as part of the Bov Boys, but she’s TikTok famous herself!

She has over 61k followers on TikTok and lives in Ireland, while Heinz is based in Manchester. When Cara is visiting him, she often makes videos with him in the Bov Boys house, where Twitch streamer Angry Ginge also lives, and lots of people call her their “fave Bov girl”.

It’s believed that Heinz Baines, who is also known as Beano, often splits his time between Cara’s house and Manchester, where he stays at Angry Ginge’s house. But for the most part, Cara is currently a TikTok star and a computer science student at Queen’s University Belfast.

She also works as a technical support engineer, which she started three months ago, alongside her studies. As per her LinkedIn, Cara began her focus on content creation in 2021, which involves managing social media accounts on Instagram, X and TikTok.

Heinz said on a live stream: “Funny story, I actually met my girlfriend in a coffee shop, my friends said there’s this coffee shop where everyone working in there is good-looking in Belfast. She followed me on Instagram and I slid into her DMs two days later.”

They’ve been on loads of holidays together, including Qatar and Paris, and went to see Bruno Mars in concert in June. Cara and Heinz have also recently attended a wedding as a couple, and it looks like they have met each other’s families. Bless them!

Cara played Belle in Beauty and the Beast for McMasters Summer Show, and was cast to play Rizo in Grease. By the age of 15, she had attended McMaster’s stage school in Bangor for eight years, and was actually once a double in Game of Thrones.

In 2018, she had a role in Sound of Music as youngest child, Gretl, which involved a speaking and singing role with a solo, which had a 12-day run in the Grand Opera House in Belfast. She was also a featured extra with Sean Bean in Frankenstein Chronicles.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.