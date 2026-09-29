Wonka: The Golden Ticket’s Ben Goffe, from his acting career to Oompa Loompa role

Ben Goffe is one of the Oompa Loompas on Wonka: The Golden Ticket, but he’s also got a very close family link to the original Willy Wonka movie. Basically, his father was in the OG film, and now Ben has followed in his footsteps as an actor, dancer and musician.

He calls himself an “occasional dwarf” and spends a lot of his working career in pantomimes. Ben starred in Sleeping Beauty with Jenny Ryan earlier this year, and was nominated as best comic in The Pantomime Awards 2025. He made his first debut in Snow White in 1999!

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He’s been acting in pantomimes for 25 years, including two years at the RSC, two contracts with the National Theatre, 18 pantomimes including working at the London Palladium, and 15 months in the West End in The Choir Of Man. Ben also toured in a UK pop band!

Ben revealed that he’s featured in two episodes of a Netflix comedy show, as well as working on two major movie franchises! To top it all, he’s also a member of The Grand Order of Water Rats, an organisation he’s “known about all my life and privileged to be part of.”

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Ben’s father is Rusty Goffe, who appears alongside him on Wonka: The Golden Ticket! He’s a retired actor who starred in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, a Jawa in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and in the Harry Potter franchise.

Now, his son Ben has made quite the name for himself, having starred in Artemis Fowl, Stoner Express, Harry Potter, The Prisoner of Azkaban, and The Heartsmith. He trained at Italia Conti before his career took off, and has even been on Strictly Come Dancing!

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