Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher wasn’t wearing a wedding ring – it was just a piece of jewellery

Nathan Gallagher has been wearing a ring on his wedding finger on Below Deck, and people immediately began to wonder if he and ex-girlfriend, Gael Cameron, were engaged or married. He currently cannot be located by police after being convicted of assault last year.

One person wrote: “Maybe he and Gael were engaged at some point, or it was a promise/commitment ring.” But if they were legally married, it would have likely been mentioned in the assault case report, and neither of them were sharing a last name, or using ‘Mrs’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

However, they were in a committed relationship and share a son together, Kayden, who they welcomed in June 2025. While they attended an Irish wedding together in the fall 2024, the ceremony was for Nathan’s relative, not for themselves, and never tied the knot.

Looking at Gael’s photos, she never wears a ring on her wedding finger but does wear what suspiciously looks a bit like an engagement and wedding ring cluster on her middle finger. Nathan often wore fashion jewellery and rings on his left hand during filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Also, it’s worth remembering that Below Deck Med episodes are filmed many months in advance, and in the present day, Gael and Nathan are not together. Although Gael was freaking out about their relationship moving too fast, she ultimately decided to go for it.

“Right now, I’m like, ‘Yeah, f*** it. Screw it. I’m gonna do stuff that makes me happy. It’s nice and I like him,'” she said during a confessional in an old episode. However, they admitted they broke up after dating on land and travelling together for six weeks.

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