Below Deck’s Gael Cameron breaks silence after Nathan Gallagher’s domestic violence conviction

'I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild'

The former partner of Nathan Gallagher, Gael Cameron, has spoken out following him fleeing the country after being convicted of domestic violence and axed from Below Deck by Bravo.

In a statement on her Instagram, Gael shared: “It’s been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself. I really appreciate the love you have sent our way, especially while everything that’s come to light, and I’m really working on finding myself again and moving forward.”

Nathan was due in court on September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. Gael was also present to give evidence in the hearing, and as a result of Nathan’s non-attendance, prosecutors told Judge Lacy they could not proceed.

According to The Daily Mail, Prosecutor Sergeant Aruzza told the court: “We believe the defendant is offshore at this time.”

The prosecution recommended that the magistrate issue a warrant for Nathan’s arrest that would mean he would have to be brought before the court. Judge Lacy said that immigration records showed that Nathan is “currently overseas.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police prosecutors asked Judge Janine Lacy to convict Nathan Gallagher in his absence, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. Burwood Local Court also confirmed to news.com.au that Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has been convicted in absence on all three charges following the warrant for arrest.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone prior to him fleeing the country, Nathan started off by saying that he’s “willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.”

“I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation,” Nathan said.

New details have also since emerged about what allegedly happened that night between Nathan Gallagher and Below Deck co-star and partner Gael Cameron.

According to The Daily Mail, a police report claimed that Nathan allegedly held Gael down and physically restrained her, amongst other things. The full report can be read here.

When getting arrested, Nathan did admit to holding Gael down and wrapping his arms around her. However, he “categorically denied choking the victim or covering her mouth in any way, or punching her.” The report stated: “He admitted holding her down and wrapping her up, but claimed it was to calm her down.”

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