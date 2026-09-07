Everyone seems to know each other, so where is Double Lives of Suburban Wives filmed?

Double Lives of Suburban Wives follows family women who make spicy content, so where on earth did they find the cast?! Well, there’s a couple of main locations where the cast were spotted filming, as the premise of the show was mainly focused on real-life stories.

The TLC show was mainly filmed in two parts of Missouri, specifically in the St Louis Missouri metropolitan area. Washington, Missouri, and Pacific is where the cast members were spotted, mostly because they all live there, and were already known for local headline news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather 📺 Cast Member | Double Lives of Suburban Wives (@hellahotwifeofficial)

Some people who live there are accusing the women of “treating St Louis like a freak show,” after the location was used to film the likes of Family Vacation and Planes Trains and Automobiles. One of The X-Files’ episodes largely takes place in Creve Coeur and Olivette.

At least two cast members are said to live in Franklin, and believe they are defining St. Louis exceptionally broadly. In the show, the cast head to Big Whiskey’s, which is at least three hours away, so the actual locations for the filming crew and cast changed a lot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri and Phil (@bri_and_phil)

It’s even been speculated that none of them even live in St. Louis, and to be fair, Brianna and Megan’s teaching scandal which meant they had to leave their jobs at schools happened in St. Clair, which is a fair distance away from the main part of St. Louis.

At one point, a scene was being filmed in Kimmswick, which is a 30-minute drive from St. Louis. The place they filmed the show is one of the highest homicide rates in the US, though other cities like New Orleans, Memphis, and Baltimore frequently have higher rates.

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