How long has the Double Lives of Suburban Wives cast been making OnlyFans content?

Tammy's been doing it for over a decade

TLC’s spicy new series is Double Lives of Suburban Wives and follows six “average” couples in the St. Louis area who are adult content creators. They all started making spicy content to support their families, so here’s how long the cast of Double Lives of Suburban Wives has been doing OnlyFans.

1. Tammy – 13 years

Tammy and her husband Drew have been dubbed “the pioneers of the group.” She’s been making adult content since college, after Drew posted a picture of her online. She’s known as @erikaswingz online.

2. Heather – 7 years

Heather has been making adult content and posting on OnlyFans since 2019, so seven years. Shockingly, her and her husband Shawn have been able to keep it completely secret since starting.

3. Brianna – 4 years

Despite being the richest member, Brianna has only been making adult content for around four years. She used to be a high school English teacher in St. Louis, Missouri, before she was fired in 2023 when her spicy content was discovered. She was placed on leave but then ultimately resigned. Brianna then fully embraced making adult content as her full-time job and hasn’t looked back since.

4. Emily – 4 years

Emily and her husband Nathan got into this work four years ago, when she and her husband were struggling financially. Emily built a highly successful niche adult platform, which Nathan helps her run, while he manages a drugstore.

5. Macy – 3 years

It’s a little unclear exactly how long Macy has been making spicy content, but it’s estimated to be around three years. She’s managed to keep her double life a secret from even her closest family by wearing a disguise when she makes content.

6. Megan – 3 years

Megan is Brianna’s former teacher co-worker who also ended up being forced out due to her content.

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