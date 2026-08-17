How Hayden Panettiere’s relationship with Stephen Colletti helped her deal with fame

Hayden Panettiere has sadly died at just 36, with the actress talking about her relationship with Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti just a few months prior.

She told Us Weekly in April about how important her relationship with Stephen was in helping her deal with the paparazzi, sharing: “I’m so grateful that he was part of my life, especially when he was. Because when I was with him was when I started having to deal with paparazzi and tabloids and being the focal point of them.”

Because Stephen had been on Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2005, the attention from the press was “something he had dealt with before.” She continued: “He was able to help guide me through that experience and getting used to that”, adding that he was “very protective of me.”

Hayden shared: “He never appeared to be or came off as a bad guy. So I knew that there was a way to protect yourself and put up boundaries without being offensive or rude.”

Hayden Panettiere and Stephen were in a relationship for almost two years, with her actually having seen him not too long before she died, telling Us Weekly: “I think he’s about to become a dad and I’m so happy for him. We don’t keep in touch the way that I wish we did, because he’s such a great guy, but there was no drama.”

The two split at the end of 2007, with Hayden sharing that there wasn’t anything scandalous behind their parting, adding: “We just ended up going our separate ways, there wasn’t really a story there. Like, no drama. It was so peaceful and kind.”

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