He’s mentioned on Earle Meets World, so who is Alix’s NFL player ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios?

Braxton Berrios is an NFL wide receiver and Alix Earle’s ex-boyfriend. He’s mentioned on Earle Meets World, so who is Braxton Berrios, and how did he meet Alix?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braxton Berrios (@braxtonberrios)

Braxton currently plays for the New York Giants’ practice squad as a wide receiver and return specialist. He’s previously played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and the Houston Texans.

He’s originally from North Carolina and studied at the University of Miami from 2014 to 2017, where he also played college football. He was then drafted by the Patriots in 2018. Braxton was with the Patriots when they won Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. However, early in the season, he was injured and placed on reserve, so he never actually played in a game for the Patriots.

Rumours first sparked in March 2023 when Alix posted a video about making sushi with someone she’d met. She didn’t name Braxton in the video, but Alix would playfully refer to him as “NFL man” in her TikToks. Eventually, they made their red carpet debut together in 2023 at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPY).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Mess Media (@hotmess)

Months after their first date in November, Alix and Braxton made it Instagram official in October 2023. She posted a photo of him holding her with her legs wrapped around them as they’re kissing. She captioned the post: “hbd nfl man.” Despite their breakup, the post is still up on her Instagram account.

Alix was also spotted at some of Braxton’s games with the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines. They even adopted a dog together. In February 2025, the couple decided to foster a dog from the shelter. They ended up with Asia, a four year old pit bull mix who spent 495 days at Miami-Dade Animal Services. Asia ended up getting adopted but then returned back to Alix, and she’s been with her ever since.

Alix and Braxton broke up after two years of dating in December 2025. It was a “mutual” breakup according to sources. We’ll see the fallout from their breakup in Alix’s new Netflix series Earle Meets World.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.