Love Is Blind UK’s Jack confirms he was picking something up on *that* walk in his sliders

Jack has admitted he was picking something up on that walk following Faye‘s birthday, in which he claimed he sat on a bench before meeting her parents officially. They were a success story on Love Is Blind UK, but he almost threw the whole thing away on his walk.

It turns out Jack was actually picking up a vape, he confirmed in an interview with Snatched By Will. He said: “It wasn’t two hours, it was an hour and a half. Well, you know what it’s like in Perranporth. If you’re stressed, you can walk the beach. Canary Wharf is a big step up.”

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He walked up the Thames, “sat on some benches, tried taking some fresh air in, and then walked into town to find a shop where I could buy a vape, it’s as simple as that.” So, it turns out that, while people thought he’d moved mad, he just needed some Watermelon Ice.

Faye was really mad that he’d removed her from Find My Friends, which he gets, and he admitted he hated how he spoke to her during their disagreement. But since then, he’s been working on himself, they’ve been travelling for six months, and they’re happily married still.

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He’s explained it was noisy at their apartment because everyone went back there after the night out. Everyone stayed until the early hours. Jack told Lottie Holme Showbiz, “The wall’s start closing in on you, and you realise you’re meeting Faye’s parents in two hours.”

“I just had to get out, I went for a little walk. There’s a lot of things going round that it was two or three hours, but it was an hour. I don’t think it’s a big deal walking in sliders. I do it on the beach. I turned my phone off, I wanted to disconnect,” he added.

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