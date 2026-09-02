Here’s everything Kayda Bosse has been up to since Love Island USA season eight

Kayda Bosse has been busy since leaving the Love Island USA villa in Fiji back in July. She’s stirred the pot a bit and made quite an impression during the season eight reunion, so here’s everything Kayda’s been up to since Love Island USA.

She moved to Los Angeles with Zach. They were living with his older brother, Charlie, who is also a former Islander. In a TikTok video Kayda posted on August 19, she said: “And yes, I am living with Zach right now. We are also living with Charlie. I’m living with the Georgiou brothers!”

Kayda and Zach are also officially boyfriend and girlfriend! In the same video, Kayda referred to Zach as her boyfriend. He then confirmed in the comments that yes, they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Kayda went on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, and she clarified her plans with Zach: “We’re at a hotel, but we’re moving into a house with Charlie for the next two months just so we can figure it out.”

She then shared that she and Trinity are planning to get an apartment together. “Trinity’s staying with Bryce right now, and me and Trinity want to get an apartment.”

“I’m so excited, but we need time. Like, we’re both super busy right now that we literally haven’t even, like, gone and looked at apartments. So, Zach said I could stay with him rent-free for a little bit, so I’m gonna stay there until I figure my s**t out.”

Kayda and Zach have been having some fun outside the villa too. Yesterday, they went to a Boston Red Sox game yesterday. It was Zach’s first baseball game and Kayda threw the first pitch at Fenway Park.

Kayda has recently been under fire since the reunion episode of Love Island USA aired on August 31. She’s being called out online over her “defensive and insecure” energy.

One of her most talked-about moments is when she’s addressing Jaiden about her relationship with Caleb and says: “I just want to say hooking up is a two-person thing. If he was treating you like that, why did you f*** him again?”

This received loud, audible gasps from the reunion’s live audience. Now, viewers have been calling out her “sl*t shaming” of Jaiden. She even goes on to shade Ariana Madix, the other host of the reunion, when she defends Jaiden.

Yesterday, she was also removed from working with a women’s charity on a campaign following these comments.

The charity, Step Up Women’s Network, created a post two days ago with various female influencer supporters, with a polaroid of each woman and a motivational quote underneath. Kayda was part of the lineup as a picture of her at the time was posted to their story from the carousel, and her name had been commented underneath.

However, following her Love Island USA reunion comments it appears she’s no longer working with the women’s charity as her name and picture has been removed from the post, with it being edited 13 hours ago.

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