Omg, Alannah from Love Island USA just responded to Kayda calling her a ‘weird a** b***h’

Even though the season is over, the girls from Love Island USA season eight are feuding, and the drama is so messy. Former Islander Kayda Bosse called Alannah Keyser a “weird a** b****” on a podcast yesterday. Alannah responded in the most shocking way and called Kayda out in a video.

Kayda was on an episode of the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast that dropped yesterday.

On the podcast, they spoke about Alannah, a Casa Amor girl who was close with Zach before being quietly removed for saying a racial slur in a video that resurfaced.

Kayda brought up the fact that Alannah has kissed Charlie, Zach’s brother, as well as Zach. “What a f***ing weird a** b***h,” Kayda said during the episode. She also took a dig at her love of Marvel and Spider-Man, which is something that Alannah and Zach bonded over during Casa.

Alannah clapped back and dropped her own video in response to Kayda’s mean comments. She said she wanted to “shed light” on a situation that made her feel “uncomfortable, belittled, and kind of just put down.”

Alannah said Kayda should instead use her “big platform” to “uplift girls up.” “I don’t get why you want to go on a podcast and tear me down and make some comments that are really unnecessary.”

Kayda also addressed the bullying allegations she’s been receiving the past two days. After her behaviour during the reunion, she’s been labelled a “mean girl” by viewers on social media.

The host of the podcast, Owen Thiele, asked Kayda: “There were some allegations about you being a bully, do you want to address that?” A video was shared while she was in the villa of her slapping her friend and calling her fat. It’s been circulating again online following her appearance on the reunion.

Kayda quickly shut down the claims she’s a bully, and said that the people who shared the videos of her whilst she was in the Love Island USA villa “were never actually friends of mine.”

She explained: “I don’t think I ever was. I stand on business and call people out if they wrong me, and some people don’t like that. The people who put out videos about me were never actually friends of mine.”

When she was then asked who the “strangest person to resurface after the show” was, Kayda revealed: “Just old friends who hadn’t talked to me in a while suddenly wanting to grab lunch or commenting on my posts — I don’t even respond. It’s a weird feeling, but also kind of nice to just ignore it.”

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