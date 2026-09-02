Wait, Jack had a close connection with another Love Is Blind UK engaged cast member?!

Jack ended up marrying Faye, but there was a lot more we didn’t get to see in the Love Is Blind UK pods. It turns out he told multiple girls they were his number one, and not just Ciara, but it’s all okay, and the other girl he had at the top of his list ended up getting engaged.

So, the other girl he told was his number one was Cuba! We all know that Cuba’s engagement to Ryan sadly didn’t work out, but Jack has shared a clip of a deleted scene between him and Cuba. And it’s not even just her he vibed with, but Sophie, too, as her name’s Cornish.

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Jack and Cuba bonded over their love of travelling. You can see his excitement in response to how well-travelled she is, and when she told him she’s a personal trainer and yoga instructor, Jack said, “I’ve never done yoga, but when I see you in real life, I’ll show you.”

He also said his “flexibility is so bad that she has to stretch him out,” with her promising to teach him. Jack then gave his iconic line, “You’re going to the top of my list. You’re number one, Cuba, for one you are.” She replied with the same predicament: top of her list!

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Jack admitted he had six or seven number ones throughout the experiment, which is all thanks to the “great casting”. But there’s one thing we can all see clearly: how calm and relaxed he is with Faye, which he said is “so interesting watching it back”.

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