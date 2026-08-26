Ciara and Jack speak out against being labelled as the ‘villains’ on Love Is Blind UK

Ciara and Jack have spoken out against the pair of them being labelled as the “villains” on this season of Love Is Blind UK.

During an interview with Flic Cross from The Sun on TikTok, they were asked if they’d want to defend themselves to the public about being the villains of the show. Ciara began, saying: “I think there’s kind of, we look quite two dimensional when you watch us. It’s a TV show, there are going to be archetypes in the cast and I think we filled a specific space. Yeah, we’ve said some things, we’ve said what we’ve said. But there’s a lot more to us than what you see on screen.”

Jack also shared: “I feel especially about us talking about, bear in mind this was a year ago as well, so having to go back, watch that and then talk about that is a lot. We’re both quite stubborn, we’re main characters in our own lives. So Ciara’s got to say her bit, I’m going to say my bit but we are friends.”

Ciara added: “I think we are a TV dream because like Jack said, if I say something, he’s going to say something.”

Ciara also shared more about the dynamic between her and Jack on Love Is Blind UK in an interview with Tudum. She was asked whether she wised she’d handled their Ibiza chat any differently, with Ciara responding: “Jack and I are quite similar in that we both want the last word. If that conversation happened today, I would’ve just been like, ‘OK, fine. That’s how you feel. This is how I feel. Let’s just both move forward with our partners.’ Because we both knew that we had a much stronger connection — myself with Ajay, Faye with Jack — it was never about feelings toward each other.

“For me, it really was just getting [Jack] to admit that he had gone into the lounge and said that I said he was my number one. That was the whole issue because it upset Ajay. At some point, Ajay did say it made him want to leave the experiment, which, of course, would’ve been completely detrimental to our relationship. So I just wanted [Jack] to be honest and apologize.”

She also shared her thoughts on how viewers have reacted to her behaviour, saying: “People can just take the smallest thing and make it massive. It’s quite funny watching back the argument with Jack — well, it’s not even an argument. It’s like a strong conversation, because it’s the most polite thing ever. We don’t swear at each other. We don’t shout at each other. It’s all so tame.

“When you actually look at the bigger picture, nobody’s done anything terrible. You have to remember who you are, who you have around you, and that the people who know you best still love and support you. So that’s kind of what I’m holding on to.”

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