Olympic College confirm Shawn Best no longer works there after MAFS USA, so was he fired?

Oop! There have been claims that Married at First Sight USA cast member Shawn Best was fired from his job after he made *those* controversial comments towards Nikki.

According to Kitsap Sun, Olympic College Prresident Dr. Chantae Recasner announced that Shawn Best has left his role as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion in an email sent out to all Olympic College employees on Friday, August 21st.

Shawn Best has since confirmed that he is no longer working at Olympic College, however it is not yet known if he left of his own accord or was fired after his behaviour on Married at First Sight USA.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Shawn wrote: “For the last year, the Seattle area has been the backdrop to one of the most unexpected chapters of my life. I came here to work. To serve. To build community. To help people feel seen, connected, and like they belonged somewhere.

“And somewhere between the meetings, community gatherings, new friendships, big ideas, hard conversations, laughter, beautiful people, a few plot twists, and more personal growth than I probably ordered… this place started changing me, too. I’m incredibly proud of what this chapter allowed me to do: bring people together, champion belonging, build partnerships, create new experiences, challenge old ways of thinking, celebrate community, and hopefully leave a few spaces better than I found them.

“But perhaps the greatest gift was realizing that sometimes the end of a job is simply the beginning of a much bigger assignment. So I’m closing this chapter with gratitude, not grief.”

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