There’s a huge piece of evidence Taylor and Sophie are still together after Love Is Blind UK

Sophie and Taylor end up getting married on Love Is Blind UK, and as it turns out there’s a huge piece of evidence that they’re very much still together afterwards. And honestly I’m really hoping they are.

Now, if you cast your mind back to the pods, you might remember that Taylor gifted Sophie a necklace in episode two. And a discovered by a Reddit user, she posted a picture of herself at a spa wearing the exact same necklace just back in April. As the show wasn’t even airing yet it’s unlikely she used an old picture to throw people off the scent.Given that we know they have now got married it seems very likely that Sophie and Taylor are still together after Love Is Blind UK.

During their wedding day, Sophie’s father admitted he was “gutted” over how quickly she was rushing into marriage, but his worries don’t put her off. At the altar, the couple is overjoyed. In his vows, Taylor says that “From those first conversations in the pod, I knew you were something special.” Sophie reciprocates the feelings, calling him her soulmate, and the two say “I do.”

We’ll have to wait for the reunion on Sunday to confirm whether these two are still together or not, but I’m calling it now that they are!

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