Viewers have spotted a sign that Ciara from Love is Blind UK isn’t as rich as she seems

By now, we’ve all seen Ciara’s long list of financial demands and her specifics for her West London house go viral on social media. Viewers have done some digging, and they reckon Ciara Murphy from Love is Blind UK season three isn’t as wealthy as she makes out on the show.

Throughout Love is Blind UK season three, Ciara’s been preaching about her lavish lifestyle and taste for the finer things in life. But it turns out her handbags tell a different story.

One Reddit post reveals the true price of Ciara’s designer handbags. Apparently, they’re not from Coach’s regular collection at all. They’re from Coach Outlet, meaning they’re a significant chunk cheaper than the normal retail price you’d pay for the same brand. Basically, her handbags are a lot cheaper than she made them seem.

Ciara’s boasted about her non-negotiable princess treatment and she’s leaned heavily into the “expensive taste” persona. She’s the same one who said that once a man spent £15K on one date with her and that her minimum spend on a date is £300.

Viewers just aren’t fully convinced that her lifestyle she preaches about on the show is completely authentic. The handbag prices are another sign that Ciara might not be as wealthy as she’d like viewers to think.

As a pilates instructor, it’s estimated that she makes around £250 a week. She currently works as a mat reformer and pilates instructor across four different studios in Barnes, Colliers Wood and Fulham. To be specific, Ciara teaches at Studio, Level Out, PYC Studios and Maison Pilates. As an example, Maison Pilates charges £30 for one class.

At Maison Pilates, Pilates instructors earn an average hourly rate of approximately £31.67, with advertised pay ranges typically falling between £25 to £40 an hour, as per Glassdoor. So, say she taught around 10 classes a week, she could be making around £250 a week.

Whether it’s a case of exaggeration for the cameras or genuinely mixed signals about her spending habits, viewers aren’t letting the handbag detail slide.

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