Steven McBee said he’s ‘entertaining the idea’ for a season four of McBee Dynasty

This comes after Kristi announced they're stepping away for good

Steven McBee revealed whether there would be another season of McBee Dynasty after Kristi McBee announced they’re stepping away from the public eye.

He went on the Roxanne and Shantel podcast, where he addressed whether McBee Dynasty would be back for a season four.

“I’m really bad about speaking in superlatives, so, ‘Always and never,’ right?” Steven said, speaking to Roxanne and Shantel.

“My family inherently does the same, so [we’ll say], ‘We’re never doing that again.’… It’s in the height of the emotional state. I’m in the height of some of the online backlash. And so I speak out…”

“Here’s what I will say. The network has been extremely good to me. The production company’s been extremely good to me. I have a lot of people that care about not only me but my family from the network down to production. We’re treated well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllAboutTRH Podcast🎙️ (@roxanneandshantel)

When asked if the family would be open to Bravo filming Steve McBee Sr. being reunited with them after getting released from prison, he said: “I mean, I don’t want to speak for everyone in my family. I think that we would entertain the idea.”

So that definitely wasn’t a no.

One of the main reasons why they’re hesitant to another season is the backlash they’ve received with season four. “This season is like an entirely new level. So, it has definitely taken some adjusting to and we are still working on adjusting to it,” Steven said on the podcast.

This is the first official statement from any of the McBee’s following Kristi posted a TikTok on July 28 announcing that they’re stepping away from public life for good.

“Between the relentless smear campaign on Steven from the two ex’s, who can’t seem to move on, and then them going after my daughter in law who’s 8 months pregnant, on top of the cruelty of a lot of the bravo audience, I’ve had enough,” Kristi wrote.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.