90 Day Fiancé’s Paula Barbosa addresses transgender rumours and fans think she’s trolling

90 Day Fiancé season 12 star Paula Barbosa has addressed weeks of viewer speculation surrounding her gender identity and whether she’s transgender or not. However, now we only have more questions. So, here’s every confusing thing that Paula has said.

Paula moved from São Paulo, Brazil, to Los Angeles to marry her fiancé Thomas Dintino. Since the season has started, viewers have been in Paula’s comment section asking whether she is transgender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Paulinha | Paula Barbosa (@justpaulinha)

She addressed these questions directly in an Instagram Q&A on June 21. Paula posted a video responding to the question: “Are you a trans woman?”

Paula then wrote: “Yes. And I am trans in ways the dictionary never imagined. Transformative, because I rebuilt an entire market, and rebuilt myself in the process. Transcontinental, because my name and my work do not stop at borders. Transcend, because I left the Matrix. My frequency changed, and so did everything around me. Transmutation, because I turn the smallest things into empires. That is quantum physics, not luck. Transfixing, because my energy is magnetic, and what is mine always finds its way to me.”

“I am a magical being living in this planet in a woman body and I’m proud of it,” she ended her statement.

Paula then posted on her Instagram story a more direct answer that left us even more confused. She responded to the same question, “Are you a trans woman?”

Paula said: “Yes! I transitioned 11 years ago 💟.” However it was posted with a photo of her appearing to be wearing transition lenses at a glasses shop.

Viewers on Reddit have commented about the recent Instagram story and believe that she’s “majorly trolling people,” as one user put it.

“I think she’s purposely not answering this question because it’s ridiculous,” one Reddit user wrote.

These transphobic comments stem from her having a deeper voice. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about her voice but people just aren’t familiar with the insanely beautiful range that Brazilian women have with our voices so maybe it’s a bit odd to hear in English because it’s not as common,” one Redditor said.

So, is Paula Barbosa from 90 Day Fiancé transgender or has she just been trolling everyone online? It appears that the general consensus among viewers is that she’s just trolling us.

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