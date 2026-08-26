They have a 23 year age gap, so do Rebecca and Zied from 90 Day Fiancé have children?

She already has three kids from a previous relationship

They got married on 90 Day Fiancé and are now on 90 Day: The Last Resort, so do Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi have children?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zied Hakimi Official (@tlc_90day_zied)

Rebecca already has three kids from her previous marriage, including her daughter Tiffany. She’s made multiple appearances on both shows, so viewers are familiar with her.

Rebecca had her eldest daughter when she was just 21 years old. Her daughter, however, chooses to stay off her social media pages and hasn’t appeared on the series.

Her other child is Brandon, who’s married to Laura, whom Rebecca adores. Viewers have seen glimpses of Rebecca’s relationship with her kids play out on the show over the years.

Before Rebecca’s first trip to Tunisia, where Zied is from, Tiffany voiced her concerns about Zied to her mum. “As of right now, I wouldn’t trust Zied as far as I could throw him,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Parrott Official (@tlc_90day_rebecca)

Rebecca and Zied first met on the show back in 2019. At the time, Rebecca was 47 years old, and Zied was 26, so they have a shocking 23 year age gap. Now, they’re 55 and 32, and their relationship has remained one of the most talked about in the franchise.

They’ve been together for seven years, so do they have any children together?

No, they do not. It’s been a recurring and somewhat unresolved tension between them that’s popped up across multiple seasons of both shows.

Before The Last Resort, Rebecca explained that she doesn’t want any more kids. Zied told her, “I tell you for me, don’t worry. I am okay now.”

In previous seasons, Rebecca has said that she’s worried that one day Zied would want children despite him not wanting any now.

It’s unclear whether that worry has been completely put to rest, or if it’s something that will inevitably pop up again.

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