The complete rundown of who does and doesn’t get married this season of Love Is Blind UK

The finale of Love Is Blind UK season three is finally upon us, so let’s have a look at who ended up getting married during the finale, and did anyone suffer a brutal rejection? Spoilers inbound, so click away if you don’t want to know what happened!

Faye and Jack – Married

After a late night out with friends, Jack once again goes missing and shows up extremely late to the venue. Once he finally arrives, he’s clearly quite nervous. But after a heart-to-heart with his mom and Faye’s dad, Jack feels ready to rise to the occasion. Decked out in his Cornish kilt, he tells his bride, “I’ve fallen in love with you, the way you speak, the way you listen, the way you make me feel with just a glance.” As their stunning vows conclude, both say yes to forever together.

Ajay and Ciara – Married

At the ceremony, they each share a special moment with their dads, then head down the aisle. Hands clasped in anticipation of the big moment, Ciara tells Ajay “With you, I feel the kind of love that feels like belonging,” which leaves him in tears. The ceremony concludes with the two sealing their commitment with a kiss.

Sophie and Taylor – Married

hen the day finally arrives, Sophie’s father says he’s “gutted” over how quickly his daughter is rushing into marriage, but his doubts don’t dissuade her. At the altar, the couple is overjoyed. In his vows, Taylor says that “From those first conversations in the pod, I knew you were something special.” Sophie reciprocates the feelings, calling him her soulmate, and the two say “I do.”

Cuba and Ryan – Didn’t make it down the aisle

When Ryan returns to the experiment, Cuba asks how he’s really feeling about their relationship. He initially says that he just hasn’t been able to focus on their connection because of everything else going on, but she can tell he’s getting cold feet. Cuba says she believes he’s not ready to give up his independence, which is okay, but she implores him to be honest about it. She also explains that she’s been trying to fight for the relationship but isn’t getting anything back. After a time-out, Ryan gets his thoughts clear and is able to admit his feelings aren’t certain, so it’s not right to continue toward a wedding. Cuba is crushed that he’s not willing to commit and can’t believe how much he has changed since leaving the pods.

Francesca and Joseph – Married

Though he’s more than ready to be Francesca’s husband, Joseph still desires her parents’ approval. So on their wedding day, just before Francesca walks down the aisle, he sits down with her mom, and she finally gives her blessing. Despite all the concerns about their having rushed into the marriage, Francesca makes it clear in their vows that everything unfolded as it was meant to. “In such a short space of time, you’ve healed my soul, and you’ve taught me to love without fear,” she shares before both agree that love truly is blind.

So, almost all the couples who got engaged in the pods ended up getting married, but we’ll have to wait for the Love Is Blind UK reunion on Sunday to find out who’s still together.

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