It’s sooner than you think, so here’s when the Love Is Blind UK season three reunion will air

The Love Is Blind UK season three finale is finally here, and now we know which couples have ended up tying the knot, the next thing is the reunion, where we’ll be able to find out who’s still together. But when exactly will we be able to watch it?

Well, the good news is you don’t have to wait long and if you don’t have any plans this weekend, well now you do. The Love Is Blind UK season three reunion is going to air on Sunday 30th August, and if previous years are anything to go off then it could be expected to release around 9pm.

We’ll be able to hear more about the couples who got married, and whether any of them got divorced. We might also learn more about the eight other engaged couples on this season who’s storylines weren’t followed. Executive producer Nazleen Karim and series editor David Cheesman spoke to The Mirror about the record breaking number of engagements this season, and why they couldn’t show them all.

Nazleen shared: “When there are more engagements than we can physically follow, we have to make difficult editorial choices. We’re looking for a range of different relationship journeys and stories that together capture the full experience of the experiment.

“Not being selected isn’t a reflection of the strength of a relationship – many couples continue exploring their connection once they leave the Pods.”

David added: “It’s never an easy decision and we wouldn’t want to diminish the love those other couples have formed. We’ve never had as many as 14 engagements which is why we ended up following six couples this time as opposed to five.”

And David feels that this season is the strongest so far, sharing: “Every season brings something different, but this one has some of the most surprising twists, emotional moments and unforgettable characters we’ve seen.”

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