Everything Jack and Faye been up to since getting married on Love is Blind UK

Jack Bradshaw and Faye Domaille were one of the four couples who made it to the altar and got married on Love is Blind UK season three. They’ve kept a pretty low profile since leaving the show, so what have Jack and Faye been up to since getting married?

They attended an Ariana Grande concert at the O2 Arena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI CHULO 🌺 (@jackbradshaw)

Courtesy of Netflix, the entire cast attended the Ariana Grande concert at the O2 Arena in London on August 15. Even though most of the cast posted about the concert, they still went to the same show. He’s been hanging out in London a lot recently, where Faye lives.

Faye took a dreamy holiday to Greece

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According to her Instagram, Faye spent some time this summer in Greece, soaking up the rays of the Mediterranean sun. She explored Athens, lounged on the shore in Antiparos, and swam in the clear blue waters of Polyaigos.

Jack took a holiday to Southeast Asia

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Jack had one of the most iconic moments of the season with his mysterious 2-hour-long “walk” that he took one morning in slides. He’s been exploring other parts of the world too since the show wrapped.

Like Faye, Jack’s done a bit of travelling himself. According to his Instagram, he took a holiday in Hội An, Vietnam, and Phuket, Thailand, earlier this summer.

Jack’s spoken about his time on the show

Faye woke up on the morning after her 29th birthday to find herself alone in the London flat she was sharing with Jack. Apparently, his location was turned off, and he said it was because he went on a walk whilst wearing slides.

It was one of the biggest moments this season, and Jack has since cleared the air over what he was actually doing.

Speaking to Lottie Holme Showbiz, Jack shared: “We had everyone back to our apartment until 6am. Amazing at the time until the walls start closing in on you, and you realise you’re meeting Faye’s parents for the first time in a couple of hours. So I had to go out, and I was only gone for an hour.

“There’s a lot of things going around, Faye said three hours, someone else said two hours, but no I just had to get out. I just went for a little walk, I don’t think it’s a big deal walking in slides, I live by the beach.”

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