‘I stand on business and call out bulls**t’: Love Island USA’s Kayda addresses bully claims

A video previously emerged of her slapping her friend and and calling her fat

Kayda has addressed allegations she’s a bully after a video was shared during her time in the Love Island USA villa of her slapping her friend and calling her fat.

In the video, in which Kayda was allegedly 18 she is seen slapping another girl twice. Then, she said, “So, every time you sit up, I was thinking, ‘You look like a fat woman.’”

“You sit up how a baby sits up. You lift your back up before your head, but listen,” she added, before the video panned to her friend laughing and smiling. The person who shared the video also made claims, saying Kayda “became a bully obsessed with her looks.”

The person claimed they grew up together and alleged: “She jumped me in the bathroom at a football game with a bunch of her friends once, said to me when I weighed a lot more, ‘No one likes the fat friend,’ then when I lost a ton of weight, I saw her in public.”

“She was so weird saying, ‘You look as skinny as me now,’ and I said, “Yeah I look good right,” girl bye,” they added. Since the videos were posted, the creator appears to have removed them, as well as her account, but they were screen-recorded and shared to Reddit and X.

Appearing on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, Owen asked Kayda: “There were some allegations about you being a bully, do you want to address that?”

Kayda quickly shut down the claims she’s a bully, and shared that the people who shared the videos of her whilst she was in the Love Island USA villa “were never actually friends of mine.”

She explained: “I don’t think I ever was. I stand on business and call people out if they wrong me, and some people don’t like that. The people who put out videos about me were never actually friends of mine.”

When she was then asked who the “strangest person to resurface after the show” was, Kayda revealed: “Just old friends who hadn’t talked to me in a while suddenly wanting to grab lunch or commenting on my posts — I don’t even respond. It’s a weird feeling, but also kind of nice to just ignore it.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.