‘Our priority is protecting our peace’: Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez quit The Valley

Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez have announced they’re quitting The Valley after three seasons, in a statement posted to Instagram.

The pair shared: “We wanted to share a quick update that we will not be returning to The Valley. We’re incredibly grateful for this experience but our priority is protecting our peace and our family.

“We are fully committed to each other and our beautiful children. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support you’ve shown us. Thank you to Bravo and the team for everything. We are looking forward to what the next chapter brings. With so much love, Danny + Nia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sanchez (@realniasanchez)



Danny came under criticism earlier this season for the way that he spoke to Nia, which could have contributed their decision to quit The Valley.

Danny released a public apology to Nia for his actions on the show earlier this year, writing: “Watching these last few episodes back hasn’t been easy. It was a difficult season of life and a version of myself that I’m embarrassed by and not proud of.”

He claimed “a short fuse, stress, alcohol and a lack of sleep” were reasons for fighting with Nia over the drag competition, but said these factors were still “not an excuse” for his behavior.

“I should never have taken any of it out on you,” Danny continued. “Balancing parenthood and life can stretch you in ways you don’t fully realize until you see yourself through a different lens. I love, honor, and respect you deeply, and I did not show that in some of these moments.”

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