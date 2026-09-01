The full rundown of where each 90 Day Fiancé season 12 couple stands before the finale

Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé has followed seven couples on their journey of navigating the K-1 fiancé visa process. The finale and Tell All episodes are about to air, so here’s the full rundown of where each couple stands before the weddings.

Shea and Annabelle – Married

Shea McGuire and Anabelle Chua were the first 90 Day Fiancé season 12 couple to tie the knot. They’re both in their fifties, and tensions have recently emerged over Shea’s daughters and inheritance.

Ashia and Maxwell – Married

Ashia Montgomery and Maxwell Okeke had to get married in Nigeria, where Maxwell is from, because his K-1 visa was denied. Their ten-year age gap has also received some pushback from the families.

Debby and Mido – Married

Debby Rolando and Mido Fayed have had a dramatic relationship so far, with a public revelation that Mido was a virgin, a massive fight, and a breakup before Mido proposed. They’re the latest couple to get married, even though Mido was more than 30 minutes late to his own wedding.

Marissa and Edward – Still together

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Marissa Rubinetti and Edward Gomez are currently on rocky ground. Mallorie’s busy raising two sons, and she’s recently gotten cold feet after learning she’d still be financially responsible for Edward for years, even if they break up.

Thomas and Paula – Still Together

Thomas Dintino and Paula Barbosa are one of the most solid couples this season. They’re not married yet, but we definitely think they’ll make it to the altar.

Catie and Josh – Still together

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Catie Norboe and Josh Atkins have had some ups and downs this season. Catie’s recently revealed that she wants an open marriage, and she has a “habit” of kissing friends when she’s drunk, which has created some serious tension between the two.

Mallorie and Rasit – Still together

Mallorie DeGrange and Rasit Kebabci have had some disagreements over a prenup request and a conversation over having kids, but they seem like they’ll still make it to the wedding.

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