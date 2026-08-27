Who is Olivia Phillips, Harry Jowsey’s new rumoured girlfriend after Let’s Marry Harry?

During the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, Harry Jowsey revealed that he is dating someone new after his split from Amber Mozo, so who is his alleged new girlfriend, Olivia Phillips?

Well, according to Amber he and his new girlfriend met whilst they were still together, claiming: “You met your girlfriend on our f*cking honeymoon.” However, Harry claims that he and Amber had already ended things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)



Harry believes he’s ready for marriage with his new girlfriend, sharing to Tudum: “Maybe [the show] just wasn’t the perfect environment for me. But it was a wild, beautiful journey, and it really taught me to slow down and just to take it day by day.

“I am in the most amazing relationship right now, and I think that I got very lucky to have this person in my life. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband.”

Right, so whilst Harry hasn’t confirmed his new girlfriend is Olivia Phillips, there is a lot of evidence they’re together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)



They were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic basketball game together on February 24. Sitting court-side, they were seated next to each other and even chatted to Justin Bieber at one point.

In this video posted on X, you can see Olivia and Harry walking off the court next to Justin after the game ended. It looks like Harry is gently leading her out of the arena and maybe even touches her bum on the way out. Which is super couple-y vibes. Also, in this video of them sitting on the court, his hand can be seen resting on her leg. Here’s another angle for those who are unconvinced.

Olivia went to Bali for her birthday in May, and as it turns out Harry also went to Bali then too… what a coincidence.

Besides the Lakers game, this is arguably one of the most decisive pieces of evidence that points to Olivia and Harry dating. One Reddit user reported that they had commented under her Instagram posts about him, which led to them getting blocked: “At some point I commented on her pictures that he is a community dihh for fun and guess what: HE BLOCKED ME LMFAOOOO💀”

They also both follow each other on Instagram and whilst this isn’t sure proof, Harry is following around 1,000 people on Instagram, and Olivia is one of those followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)



And who exactly is Olivia Phillips? Well, she’s an Australian influencer and model who was scouted at a young age and has since appeared in adverts for Fenty Beauty and Saski athleisure. She’s currently signed to The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt LA.

Just six months ago she appeared on The Model Diaries, and made quite a very revealing comment about her relationship status. She confirmed that she is seeing someone, admitting it was “unexpected” and that usually she doesn’t like people immediately but it came very “suddenly.” Olivia shared that her boyfriend is the “nicest person ever” and is “everything that she wants.”

So, whilst she’s not confirmed that she’s his new girlfriend after Let’s Marry Harry, it does seem like Olivia Phillips and Harry Jowsey have been spending a lot of time together…

Reality Shrine has reached out to Olivia Phillips for comment.

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