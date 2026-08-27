Are Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey in new relationships after Let’s Marry Harry split?

Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey split after Let’s Marry Harry, so are either of them in new relationships now? Let’s find out!

Amber was rumoured to be in a relationship with someone called Alex after viewers spotted a picture of them on her story where he was carrying her in her arms. Amber has talked to Reality Shrine about where she and Alex stand and if the two are a couple.

“I work as a travel photographer for Alex’s luxury travel retreats called Omertà. I know him because I grew up in Hawaii with him, and he dates my friend,” Amber told us.

Alex also confirmed they’re not together, saying: “Actually, she’s a best friend, and she works as a travel photographer for my travel company Omertá.”

So, we can confirm that the pair are not dating, but they are close friends, so it appears that she’s currently single.

So, whilst Amber Mozo is single after her Let’s Marry Harry split from Mr Jowsey, it appears like Harry could be in a new relationship.

He’s rumoured to be seeing Olivia Phillips, who’s is an Australian model and influencer, and she’s been publicly spotted with Harry. Neither one of them has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, but there are some serious signs that Olivia is possibly Harry’s new girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)



They were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic basketball game together on February 24. Sitting court-side, they were seated next to each other and even chatted to Justin Bieber at one point.

In this video posted on X, you can see Olivia and Harry walking off the court next to Justin after the game ended. It looks like Harry is gently leading her out of the arena and maybe even touches her bum on the way out. Which is super couple-y vibes.

Also, in this video of them sitting on the court, his hand can be seen resting on her leg. Here’s another angle for those who are unconvinced.

Olivia went to Bali for her birthday in May, and as it turns out Harry also went to Bali then too… what a coincidence.

Besides the Lakers game, this is arguably one of the most decisive pieces of evidence that points to Olivia and Harry dating.

One Reddit user reported that they had commented under her Instagram posts about him, which led to them getting blocked: “At some point I commented on her pictures that he is a community dihh for fun and guess what: HE BLOCKED ME LMFAOOOO💀”

They both follow each other on Instagram

While this isn’t the most shocking piece of evidence, they do follow each other on Instagram. Harry is following around 1,000 people on Instagram, and Olivia is one of those followers.

He doesn’t even follow Amber Mozo despite the fact that they literally got married on Let’s Marry Harry.

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