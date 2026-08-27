Amber reveals the shocking real reason she and Harry split after Let’s Marry Harry

The Let’s Marry Harry reunion aired last night, and boy it certainly delivered on the chaos. We all knew by this point that Amber Mozo and Harry had split up after Let’s Marry Harry, and during the reunion Amber revealed what really happened.

She claimed the pair split because Harry “gaslit, manipulated and emotionally abused” her during their marriage, and she didn’t want to stay in a relationship with someone who would treat her that way. However, Harry claims that wasn’t the cause of their split, and instead it ended because they didn’t see “eye to eye.”

Amber told People: “He says it’s a miscommunication. That’s how he wants to say it is. It’s just not the case,” she says. “He can have his story all he wants. He didn’t say anything groundbreaking at the reunion or close it up nicely or say, ‘I’m sorry.’ He was just very dismissive.”

Amber also claimed that Harry was talking to Dannelle the whole time they were together, telling Us Weekly: “It felt like I was a show pony wife. It didn’t feel sincere. The cameras were gone, and that was really hard to deal with silently. That was my frustration at the reunion. I feel really betrayed by him. He was talking to me the whole time he was with Dannelle. I was betrayed by both of them. You’re gonna make me find that out on a Snapchat three days before the reunion, and he posted it saying, ‘Plot twist.’ You’re not really a quality human. I’m sorry, you’re not.”

Amber Mozo shared more with Tudum about why and Harry split after Let’s Marry Harry, explaining: “Your reality is shaped by experiences that you’ve had in life and how you deal with them. I’m going to tell you, as his ex-wife, [Harry] doesn’t have a grip on real life. And that’s just the truth.”

She says that she was exited for Harry to bring out a more fun side to herself, but then “later down the line, I found that he was not hungry for the same things. And we have the same goals, but not the same methods.”

Harry doesn’t quite see things the same way, sharing: “We were not allowed to be in public together and that’s hard in a new relationship. It was really unfair for me to expect Amber to uproot her life and move to LA.”

Amber alleged at the reunion that Harry met his new girlfriend on their honeymoon, and whilst it’s not been confirmed who she is we think we might have a clue…

As for how things are between them now? Well ice cold frosty is certainly one word for it. On the way out of the reunion, Amber threw her wedding ring at Harry. “Go f*ck yourself,” she told him. “This ends here.” Harry responded: “Leave me alone. I want nothing to do with you.”

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