Love Is Blind UK’s Ryan breaks silence on the real reason he decided not to marry Cuba

Ryan has broken his silence on why he dumped Cuba before their wedding day, and decided not to marry her on Love Is Blind UK. They’re still beefing a year later, but at the time, he said there was actually a reason why he chose not to go ahead with their weddings.

“I knew something’s not right, I think anyone can agree as you’re getting closer to the day of your wedding, you should be getting more and more and more excited, and not feeling more and more and more resistant when it’s hard to figure out why,” he said in a video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Roberts (@ryanlewisroberts) He added: “Unfortunately, the nature of human experiments is that some of them work and some of them don’t. For our relationship, it clearly didn’t. It is true that I did leave and I did what was right by how I was feeling. I appreciated that was very tough at the time. “Afterwards for Cuba as well. But you have to honour what’s going on for yourself and your circumstances at the same time, and your obligations. It’s shame as there were so many beautiful parts of our relationship that they never showed, and that doesn’t make the cut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Roberts (@ryanlewisroberts) “That’s quite an interesting thing, because people create their whole view and perception of every cast member based off what they see, and that is designed to elicit certain emotions and feelings in people to keep them engaged. I actually find that part quite fascinating.” As for Cuba, she told Cosmopolitan he “blindsided her” and “ran away the whole time,” referencing how Ryan was attending speaker events that were arranged before he was accepted to go on the show. He’s claimed he never applied and was reached out to for LIB: UK.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.