Bryce and Trinity publicly call out how Love Island USA viewers treat interracial couples

Bryce and Trinity have called out Love Island USA viewers for their behaviour around interracial couples on the show, with Trinity admitting it was “in the back of her mind” when in the villa.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the pair first confirmed that they’re stronger than ever and haven’t really been apart since getting back home from Fifi. Bryce shared: “It’s kind of a scary thought. With her, I never feel like I need alone time. It never feels like I need space.”

They’ve both been supporting each other to get through all of the comments on social media about their relationship, with Trinity explaining: “If he’s in his head about something, I’m there to be like, ‘Pay it dust. You have so much love and support; weed out the trauma.’ Trinity said. “If I’m down, he tells me the same exact thing. It’s a good balance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



Trinity and Bryce then addressed how the Love Island USA viewers don’t respond well to interracial relationships. Trinity admitted that the potential backlash was a “a thought in the back of [her] mind” when pairing up with Bryce, but ultimately “it wasn’t a huge factor” in their decision to get together.

She added: “We’re not the first or the last interracial couple. I think that people have such expectations because they expect a white man to not be attracted to a Black woman. [But] this is not the ’50s. There are so many interracial couples.

“I think that if roles were reversed and he was a Black man and I was a white woman, nobody would really question it. But I think because I’m a dark-skinned woman, they’re like, ‘Oh, does he really like her?’ I think it’s such a nonfactor.”

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