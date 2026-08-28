Harry messaged one of the eliminated girls from Let’s Marry Harry the day before his wedding

Abigail Easterling revealed in a TikTok that Harry Jowsey reached back out to her the day before his Let’s Marry Harry wedding to Amber Mozo.

It was revealed at the reunion that Abby and Harry had slept together, but it didn’t make the final edit. “I can only speak for myself; I wanted a little bit of closet time,” Abby shared at the reunion.

Abby was one of the final five girls on Let’s Marry Harry and was eliminated during episode six. She’s now exposed Harry’s text messages to her the day before his wedding to Amber in a TikTok labelled, “The text receipts everyone was waiting for between Harry and I.”

“Harry was texting me the day before the wedding, saying that he missed me,” Amber said.

He then sent her a video of the closet where things got hot and heavy between them. “The closet was the most fun. Take me back,” Harry’s text messages to Abby said. “That’s very flirtatious when you have two other girls with you,” Abby comments referring about Amber and Dannelle.

Abby then says that Harry sent her a “behind-the-scenes” photo of him. He was doing an OTF, which is when they’re on the couch talking to the camera. She responded, “I double dog dare you to say that you miss me in your OTF right now.”

“He says, ‘I’ve said it 800 times. It’s been insane,'” Abby goes on. “So, you’re telling me that you miss me?”

Harry then texts back: “To be honest, I did say I wish you were there 900 times with the top three, and I kept joking about bringing you to New Zealand. It was freaking production that chose to eliminate [you].”

“And then he hits me with the, ‘Anyways, I gotta be good. Tomorrow’s the big day,'” Abby says.

“So, the day before your wedding you’re texting me that you missed me, you’re texting me flirtatious things about what happened between you and I in the closet, and then you’re gonna hit me with, ‘but anyway I have to be a good boy, tomorrow’s the big day’… Your wedding day?!” Abby remarks.

“So you’re telling me and everyone else in this house, Amber and Dannelle, that you can see a future with them. You’re ready to get married,” Abby says. “But you’re texting someone else the day before your wedding… You’re obviously not ready to get married.”

She explains that if this were a “real life situation” and her fiancé was texting someone else the day before he got married, then she wouldn’t make it down that aisle.

Abby then makes a great point, saying: “He knew I was back at home and had no way of communicating to Amber or Dannelle to let them know that this is happening. So he knew his actions would have zero consequences at that time”

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