It’s confusing, so here’s when Harry Jowsey met his alleged new girlfriend Olivia Phillips

Amber and Harry have different takes on when they broke up

Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey recounted their messy relationship timeline during the Let’s Marry Harry reunion and they both had very different takes on what happened. So, here’s the complete rundown of Harry and Amber’s break-up and when Harry met his alleged new girlfriend Olivia Phillips.

Harry meets his new girlfriend Olivia on his honeymoon with Amber

Harry and Amber got married in November after spending weeks getting to know each other during Let’s Mary Harry.

For their honeymoon, Harry flew to Hawaii to meet Amber’s friends and family, then Amber returned the favour by heading to Australia. It’s because they “weren’t connecting,” Harry shared during the reunion.

Now for the crazy part. According to Amber, Harry met his new girlfriend Olivia Phillips during their honeymoon in Australia.

When confronted over what Harry was doing during their time in Australia, Amber questioned him, saying: “What were you doing by the way? Taking little strolls with influencer girls. Who, by the way, is your girlfriend now.”

Amber made the claim during the reunion: “You met your girlfriend on our f*cking honeymoon.” However, Harry claims that he and Amber had already ended things.

Amber and Harry break up in January

Shortly after their honeymoon, Amber and Harry ended up splitting in January 2026 just two months after their wedding. But they both have different accounts as to the reason why and as to when they broke up.

She claimed the pair split because Harry “gaslit, manipulated and emotionally abused” her during their marriage, and she didn’t want to stay in a relationship with someone who would treat her that way. However, Harry claims that wasn’t the cause of their split, and instead it ended because they didn’t see “eye to eye.”

Harry claims that they broke up in Australia, while Amber says they broke up after the holiday.

Harry and Dannelle reconnect in LA shortly after

After Harry and Amber’s split, he reached out to Dannelle Davidson, the runner-up of Let’s Marry Harry.

He told her that he and Amber had split up, and she “went to LA within a couple of days of that and stayed with him for a weekend,” she shared during the reunion.

Shockingly, it didn’t work out between them… So Dannelle was then left crying in the airport “heartbroken.”

Amber claims that Harry and Dannelle were still together when they reconnected and called her a “home-wrecker.” Dannelle fired back and said that Harry told her he was single.

Olivia confirms her new relationship on a podcast in February

Just six months ago, on the 18th February, Olivia appeared on The Model Diaries, and made quite a very revealing comment about her relationship status. She confirmed that she is seeing someone, admitting it was “unexpected” and that usually she doesn’t like people immediately, but it came very “suddenly.” Olivia shared that her boyfriend is the “sweetest person ever” and is “everything that she wants.”

Her friend Paris Gascoigne shared that watching Olivia in the new relationship has made her really happy because she knows how “sure” Olivia is in the relationship and with him, adding that “she’s herself but better.” Her friend continued: “You compliment each other, and it’s really cute to see.”

Olivia said that she feels like she used to be “really closed off”, and that recently she’s “started letting people in” and as such “didn’t expect to feel” how she does towards her new boyfriend.

Olivia and Harry are seen at a Lakers Game two weeks later

Two weeks later, Harry and Olivia were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic basketball game together on February 24. Sitting court-side, they were seated next to each other and even chatted to Justin Bieber at one point.

In this video posted on X, you can see Olivia and Harry walking off the court next to Justin after the game ended. It looks like Harry is gently leading her out of the arena and maybe even touches her bum on the way out.

Also, in this video of them sitting on the court, his hand can be seen resting on her leg. Here’s another angle for those who are unconvinced.

Olivia and Harry go to Bali in May at the same time

Harry posted a video to his Snapchat story on May 22 of him working out at a gym in Bali.

Olivia was also in Bali at the same time. She posted a TikTok on May 19 of herself with the caption: “finishing my @windsorstore look for night one in Bali.”

Harry confirms today that he has a new girlfriend

At the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, which aired yesterday, August 26, it was officially confirmed that Harry has a new girlfriend.

Harry was asked by the host of the reunion, Hayley Baylee, whether he was ready for marriage now. His response: “I believe that if I say that I’m ready for marriage now, it’s probably going to bite me in the bum. So, I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

“I think I’ve found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband and makes me want to be the best man possible,” Harry said. “I’m really grateful for it all. So, hopefully if she’ll have me, then we’ll make it happen.”

It hasn’t been officially confirmed whether Olivia Phillips is Harry’s new girlfriend, but it sounds like he’s ready to take the next step with whoever she is.

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