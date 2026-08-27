Harry Jowsey said he’s ready to get married to his new girlfriend after ending it with Amber

During the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, Harry Jowsey admitted that he has a new girlfriend and is ready to get married to her after calling it off with Amber Mozo.

After filming ended for the reunion, Harry still had more to say. He sat down with the host, Haley Baylee, for a chance to “share his experience in this journey.”

When asked by Haley whether he was ready for marriage now, Harry said: “I think I’ve found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband and makes me want to be the best man possible.”

He prefaced that by saying: “I believe that if I say that I’m ready for marriage now, it’s probably going to bite me in the bum. So, I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

“I’m really grateful for it all. So, hopefully if she’ll have me, then we’ll make it happen.” Wow. That sounds like a marriage proposal to me.

As for who this mystery girlfriend is, it’s allegedly Olivia Phillips. And, according to Amber Mozo, they met while he was on their honeymoon with her.

Right, so whilst Harry hasn’t confirmed his new girlfriend is Olivia Phillips, there is a lot of evidence they’re together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)

They were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic basketball game together on February 24. Sitting court-side, they were seated next to each other and even chatted to Justin Bieber at one point.

In this video posted on X, you can see Olivia and Harry walking off the court next to Justin after the game ended. It looks like Harry is gently leading her out of the arena and maybe even touches her bum on the way out. Which is super couple-y vibes. Also, in this video of them sitting on the court, his hand can be seen resting on her leg. Here’s another angle for those who are unconvinced.

Olivia went to Bali for her birthday in May, and as it turns out, Harry also went to Bali then too… what a coincidence.

Besides the Lakers game, this is arguably one of the most decisive pieces of evidence that points to Olivia and Harry dating. One Reddit user reported that they had commented under her Instagram posts about him, which led to them getting blocked: “At some point I commented on her pictures that he is a community dihh for fun and guess what: HE BLOCKED ME LMFAOOOO💀”

They also both follow each other on Instagram, and whilst this isn’t sure proof, Harry is following around 1,000 people on Instagram, and Olivia is one of those followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)

Just six months ago she appeared on The Model Diaries, and made quite a very revealing comment about her relationship status. She confirmed that she is seeing someone, admitting it was “unexpected” and that usually she doesn’t like people immediately, but it came very “suddenly.” Olivia shared that her boyfriend is the “nicest person ever” and is “everything that she wants.”

So, it’s unconfirmed who his new girlfriend is, but it’s clear that Harry’s definitely serious about her. Ironic that after going on a dating show and getting married, he finds his potential wife shortly after filming wraps.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Olivia Phillips for comment.

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