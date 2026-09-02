As if Faye was on a huge dating show just months before going on Love Is Blind UK?!

Faye from Love Is Blind UK may be all loved-up with Jack now, but she was actually trying to date a celebrity on a huge reality show just months before. It turns out Faye was on Celebs Go Dating in summer 2025, which was literally around the time she went into the pods.

She revealed she featured on the E4 dating show’s most recent season last year, on episode eight. Faye actually dated Sam Prince from Made in Chelsea, and he had to fill the agents in on their meet-up over drinks. They bonded over living close to each other in London.

She was savage, telling Sam he “doesn’t come across very well” after telling the house plant company owner that she has “killed a lot of the house plants she has”. Faye also claimed “a lot of guys that she’s been dating are quite emotionally unavailable,” from her experience.

Faye hadn’t watched him on MIC, but they did bond over both being too emotionally available. However, she did ask her friends how he comes across on the show, and while he thought it was great she’d never seen him on TV, she said he “came across as a d***”.

They even joked about polo (definitely a posh people thing) and were open to going on a second date, despite her friends warning her about his reputation. She described him as a “sweetheart” – but obviously nothing came from it, as he remains single to this day.

When it came to Faye being brought back, she explained how Sam had asked her on a second date and told her he was “excited to see her.” Sam said, “Hey, listen, I think we had a good time at the start, I think a few years ago, I’d have said, ‘Yes, let’s go on another date.'”

Sam then told Faye he “doesn’t see himself being with her” and questioned whether that was too honest. Agent Anna Williamson told Sam off for it, asking why he asked her on a second date and telling him it “leads people on.” And obviously, that was the end of their romance.

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