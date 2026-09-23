Below Deck’s on-call doctor breaks down Michelle’s hospital emergency during filming

Michelle was rushed to hospital on Below Deck, and now an on-call doctor has spoken out about what happened. She revealed that she didn’t actually have to go on the emergency trip by herself, as both she and Jamie, who works as a medic, went along to the hospital.

The doctor, Heather Richardson MD, wrote: “I’m a general surgeon specialising in breast cancer diagnosis and management. While broken bones aren’t my strongpoint, and I haven’t been in a trauma bay in 20+ years, I am an actively practicing doctor.

“That appears to have been left out in the edit – along with the fact that yes, we all cared and were terribly worried about Michelle. She was never alone. Even if the camera shots made it look like no one was there – nope, someone was there, but maybe standing up nearby.

“We all decided it made most sense for me (a surgeon) to go with Michelle and Jamie (the medic) to hospital, and no reason for the other girls not to continue to try and enjoy the trip. This was done with Michelle’s blessing as she was very worried she had ‘ruined’ the trip.

“Michelle was amazing – a total trooper. Never complained. We were in the hospital for about six hours – all in all, a very good experience and appreciated the support from the Bravo folks and concern of the crew. I can understand how the edit makes us look uncaring.”

She confirmed, “That’s not how it was at all.” People have given the cast and crew backlash for appearing as though they’d left Michelle to get checked in the hospital by herself, after the charter guest’s shoulder broke and needed surgery, after she fell out of an inflatable boat.

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