They have green wigs and striped tights, so meet the Oompa Loompas on Wonka’s The Golden Ticket

One was in the 1971 film

There are nine Oompa Loompas starring in Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, helping the contestants through Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and competitions. So, meet the Oompa Loompa cast on Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.

Rusty Goffe

Rusty is reprising his role as Oompa Loompa 55 years after starring in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in 1971. He was the youngest Oompa Loompa then, and now he’s the eldest on Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.

Unfortunately, he’s one of the two last surviving adult characters who played Oompa Loompas in the film. So his appearance in the Netflix series is even more impressive.

Ben Goffe

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Rusty and Ben’s shared last name isn’t a coincidence. Ben is actually Rusty’s son. Following in the footsteps of his dad is a huge responsibility. “I have that pressure, but it’s an absolute joy,” he told Tudum.

Mitchell Marion

“I’ve always known, deep down inside, I am an Oompa Loompa, so staying in character wasn’t really a problem for me,” Mitchell said. The six-foot-eight Oompa Loompa is an Australian-based filmmaker, actor, and DJ.

Tiffany Sarich

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Tiffany is a self-described “four-foot-five baddie”, and this is her first-ever acting role after being discovered on TikTok. “Whatever I lose in stature, I make up for in personality.”

Beccy Benjamin

“Every day was so much fun working in the garden, dancing with my fellow Oompas, and entertaining the contestants,” Beccy said.

Ash Hodgkinson

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Ash is a magician, actor, and content creator who has millions of followers on social media. He ate plenty of chocolate and “fine-tuned his improv skills” to get into character.

Dane Noonan

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He’s the self-appointed “Oompa of sass” who’s an actor and filmmaker. Dane is also an advocate for queer and disabled communities and recently released his first film, “celebrating love, connection, and the life that’s possible when we look beyond assumptions and limitations.”

Daniel Stone

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Daniel is a former bodybuilder, and his “discipline mindset and real determination” helped him transform into his Oompa Loompa alter ego.

Alivia Mccarthy

Alivia stepped out of her comfort zone to become an Oompa Loompa, but says the “incredible hair and makeup” team helped her transform into her Oompa-self.

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